Australia keeps herbicide linked to Parkinson’s disease despite criticism

Australia has decided to keep two controversial herbicides on the market despite concerns about possible links to Parkinson’s disease.

Farmers around the world use herbicides to control weeds and protect crop yields. At the same time, concerns about the health effects of some chemicals have led to years of debate and stricter regulations in many countries.

Available for restricted use

The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority announced that paraquat and diquat will remain available for restricted use, according to Daily Mail. The decision follows a review that lasted about 30 years and examined the effects of the chemicals on people and the environment.

The regulator said both products can still be used, but several new rules will apply.

Backpack sprayers will be phased out. Farmers will also have to use enclosed systems when mixing and loading the chemicals. Stronger protective equipment will be required for users.

The maximum application rate will also be reduced. Farmers will be allowed to use higher rates only with technology-assisted spot spraying and only on a limited part of the field.

According to the regulator, evidence showing the risk of poisoning for people handling the chemicals and possible effects on birds and mammals helped shape the new restrictions.

The agency said the available evidence does not show that approved use of paraquat increases the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease.

Health groups strongly criticized the decision.

Serious health consequences

Parkinson’s Australia called the move shocking and warned that it could have serious health consequences. Chief executive Olivia Nassaris said cases of Parkinson’s disease could triple by 2050.

She argued that stronger protective measures are not enough and said Australia has fallen behind many other countries. Around 70 nations have already banned paraquat, including China, which is the largest producer of the chemical.

Pesticide Action Australia also criticized the ruling. Executive director Josh Davis said continued use of the products could expose farmers, rural communities and the wider public to low levels of the chemicals through food, water and air.

Grain Producers Australia welcomed the decision.

The group said paraquat and diquat are important tools for weed control and help farmers maintain minimum and no-till farming systems. Supporters say these methods improve soil health, conserve moisture and reduce the environmental impact of grain production.