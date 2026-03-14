Cannabis may help reverse common disease, study finds

Scientists discover cannabis compounds may aid liver repair.

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New research suggests certain compounds found in cannabis could help improve a condition that affects millions of people worldwide.

The condition, known as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), affects about one-third of adults globally, according to research cited by the National Institutes of Health.

In the United States alone, the disease impacts roughly 4.5 million people.

MASLD occurs when excess fat builds up in the liver, which can eventually lead to inflammation, liver damage and other metabolic complications.

Compounds studied

Researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem examined two compounds found in cannabis: cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol (CBG).

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Unlike THC, the main psychoactive component in cannabis, CBD and CBG do not produce a “high.”

The study, published in the British Journal of Pharmacology, found that the compounds significantly reduced liver fat in experimental models and improved metabolic function.

How the process works

According to the researchers, the compounds appear to trigger a process known as metabolic remodeling inside liver cells.

Lead study author Joseph Tam, director of the Multidisciplinary Center for Cannabinoid Research at Hebrew University, said the findings reveal a new mechanism.

“Our findings identify a new mechanism by which CBD and CBG enhance hepatic energy and lysosomal function,” Tam said.

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The process increases levels of phosphocreatine, a molecule involved in cellular energy, and boosts enzymes that help remove harmful substances from cells.

Not the same as recreational use

Researchers caution that the findings do not mean smoking cannabis would produce the same benefits.

The study focuses on specific compounds isolated in controlled conditions.

Separate research from McMaster University, published in the Canadian Journal of Psychiatry, has linked THC use in younger people to increased risks of anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts.

“We see that Canadians who use cannabis tend to be more likely to meet criteria for anxiety and depressive disorders,” said Jillian Halladay, an assistant professor at McMaster University.

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Scientists say the results are promising but emphasize that further studies, including clinical trials, are needed before treatments could be developed.

Sources: British Journal of Pharmacology, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, National Institutes of Health, Canadian Journal of Psychiatry