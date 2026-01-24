Counterfeit pill threat rises with oral weight-loss drugs, scientists caution

Bhavik Patel from the University of Brighton, pointing to how simple tools like pill presses can be used to produce vast quantities of fake medication.

Experts are warning that fake weight-loss medications could flood the UK as tablet versions of popular drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro become available.

These oral treatments, easier and cheaper to produce than injectable versions, are expected to be an attractive target for counterfeiters, raising serious public health concerns.

Pills easier to fake than injections, say scientists

Shutterstock.com

Unlike injectable weight-loss drugs that require pens, needles, and refrigeration, tablets can be manufactured with basic equipment. “Pills are much easier prey for scammers,” said Prof.

Bhavik Patel from the University of Brighton, pointing to how simple tools like pill presses can be used to produce vast quantities of fake medication.

Soaring demand and rising risks

Shutterstock

Drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro have seen surging demand in the UK, with clinical trials showing average weight loss of 14% to 20% over 72 weeks.

But their high cost and limited availability have pushed some consumers to seek cheaper alternatives, a trend that experts say makes the market ripe for exploitation.

Oral versions under review in UK

JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

Novo Nordisk’s oral version of Wegovy has already been approved by the US FDA and is currently being reviewed by the UK’s MHRA. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly’s pill, Orforglipron, has completed late-stage trials and is awaiting FDA assessment.

These developments mark a turning point in how GLP-1-based treatments could be accessed in future.

Fake pills could be ineffective or dangerous

Ksenija Toyechkina / Shutterstock.com

Dr Bernard Naughton from Trinity College Dublin warns that fake pills may contain incorrect or missing ingredients, or even contaminants.

“It’s relatively easy to just create a pill,” he said, noting that convincing packaging can make counterfeit drugs look alarmingly legitimate to unsuspecting buyers.

Riskier online behaviour with pills

Shutterstock

Naughton’s research has shown that people tend to be more willing to take risks buying pills online compared to injections, even when they suspect the product may be fake.

“I have seen examples of people still going ahead and actually buying it and taking it,” he said.

Companies defend supply chain integrity

Shutterstock

Novo Nordisk emphasised that its Wegovy pill contains semaglutide combined with SNAC, a special absorption aid.

“Only Novo Nordisk manufactures FDA-approved semaglutide medicines with this SNAC technology,” a spokesperson said, warning that compounded alternatives may contain impurities and untested doses.

MHRA warns against unlicensed sellers

Shutterstock.com

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has repeatedly advised the public to purchase weight-loss medications only from legitimate, registered pharmacies.

This comes after multiple cases of counterfeit jabs and ongoing concerns around illegal online sales.

Factory raid exposes scale of UK counterfeiting

Shutterstock

Last October, the MHRA raided a factory in Northampton and seized over £250,000 worth of fake weight-loss jabs, including pens for the yet-to-be-approved drug retatrutide.

Despite the bust, no arrests or prosecutions have been confirmed, and the same company name continued to advertise on Telegram.

Social media and online marketplaces fuel illicit trade

Primakov / Shutterstock.com

While authorities like the MHRA are actively working to prevent the spread of counterfeit drugs,

Patel warned that social media platforms and online marketplaces make it easy for scammers to reach consumers directly. “This will really stretch the UK Border Force and MHRA,” he said, especially as pill demand grows.

Drugmakers deploy anti-counterfeit strategies

Shutterstock

Both Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk say they are tackling the issue head-on. Novo Nordisk, for instance, is monitoring online activity, removing suspect posts, and sharing pill characteristics with authorities.

They’re also providing the FDA with pill samples to assist in forensic testing.

Calls for stronger deterrents and oversight

MeshCube / Shutterstock.com

Oksana Pyzik from UCL and the Fight the Fakes Alliance said the UK is starting to use AI tools to detect fake drug ads, but enforcement still lags behind.

“When an illicit factory can be shut down and reappear online shortly afterwards, that’s not a functioning deterrent,” she said.

Regulatory gaps embolden criminal networks

Yiorgos GR / Shutterstock

Pyzik warned that the low risk of prosecution and high profits are encouraging criminal groups to escalate their activities.

As UK operations become more sophisticated, experts say enforcement and sentencing must keep pace to prevent further erosion of the country’s pharmaceutical safety net.

Educating consumers and simplifying verification

PeopleImages.com – Yuri A/Shutterstock

Dr Naughton stressed the importance of making it easier for consumers to verify legitimate online pharmacies and to run public health campaigns tailored to different attitudes toward risk.

“There is value in buying medicines online,” he said, “but only if it’s done safely and legally.”