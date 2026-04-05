Doctors warn some medicines are dangerous on empty stomach

Expert warns of risks of taking pills on empty stomach.

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Doctors are warning that taking certain medications without food could lead to serious health problems, including damage to the stomach.

Experts say many people overlook instructions on when to take medicine, which can increase the risk of side effects.

Why food matters

Some medications are easier for the body to handle when taken with food.

Dr Blen Tesfu, an internal medicine physician and medical advisor at Welzo, told the Daily Mail that eating can help protect the stomach.

“Taking your prescription medicine after you eat will help protect your stomach lining and make it easier for your body to tolerate the medication,” she said.

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She added that food acts as a protective barrier.

“The food in your system serves as an additional barrier against gastrointestinal irritation from the medication.”

For some drugs, taking them on an empty stomach can be more than just uncomfortable.

Dr Tesfu explained: “Additionally, certain medications stimulate stomach acid production in addition to weakening the natural barrier of protection for the stomach.”

This combination can increase the risk of internal bleeding or long-term digestive problems.

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Serious complications

In more severe cases, this can lead to stomach ulcers.

These are painful sores in the stomach lining that can become dangerous if left untreated.

If an ulcer worsens, it can burst and allow bacteria to spread, leading to life-threatening conditions.

Real-life case

Blogger Perez Hilton shared his experience after taking medication without food.

He said: “My stupidity landed me in the hospital for 21 days… It was the worst and best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

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Hilton explained that he developed an ulcer which later became more serious.

“Because I have been taking all of this medication without food for a week, I developed an ulcer then a perforation and then sepsis. People die of sepsis.”

Doctors stress the importance of always reading medication labels carefully.

Even over-the-counter medicines can have specific instructions.

If unsure, patients should speak to a healthcare professional before taking medication.

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Sources: Daily Mail