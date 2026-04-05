Kim cashes in as Putin’s war sparks $14 billion boom

As the war in Ukraine drags on, new alliances are reshaping the global balance of power.

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Behind the front lines, cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang is quietly delivering major financial and strategic gains.

A new report suggests that North Korea may be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the conflict.

Billions from war

According to the South Korean Institute for National Security Strategy (INSS) cited by Portal O’Bronny, North Korea could have earned between $7.67 billion and $14.4 billion through its military cooperation with Russia, as reported by the analysis.

The report indicates that this influx of money and resources could offset years of international sanctions aimed at limiting the regime’s capabilities.

“If North Korea receives full payment for its troop deployment and arms exports, the main economic impact of the sanctions, the reduction in hard currency revenues, will be offset,” the report’s author said.

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Troops and weapons

The partnership has taken two main forms: sending troops and supplying large volumes of weapons.

Since October 2024, more than 20,000 North Korean troops have reportedly been deployed to support Russian operations.

These include combat forces as well as engineering units tasked with clearing mines and rebuilding infrastructure.

At the same time, Pyongyang has shipped vast quantities of ammunition. South Korean intelligence estimates that over 12 million artillery shells have been delivered, alongside rocket systems and short-range ballistic missiles.

Hidden payments

Much of the compensation for this support does not come in direct cash payments.

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Instead, the report suggests Russia is transferring sensitive military technology, components, and materials to North Korea.

These are believed to be more valuable to the regime than money, given its limited access to global markets.

Only a small portion of the total value of the deal can be directly verified through observable transfers.

Sanctions weakened

Analysts warn that this cooperation is undermining international efforts to isolate North Korea.

The report highlights that the influx of resources is helping stabilize the regime economically while also boosting its military capabilities through access to advanced technologies.

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“Military cooperation between Russia and North Korea increases the risk of Russian intervention in a crisis situation in Korea and helps maintain the Kim regime during periods of instability in the region,” said researcher Park Yong-han.

Sources: Institute for National Security Strategy (INSS), Ukrinform, Portal O’Bronny.