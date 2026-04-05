‘You need to be more creative’: vet calls out 5 popular dog names

Choosing the perfect name for a dog can be one of the first big decisions for new owners.

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But according to one veterinarian, many people are sticking to the same familiar choices.

Now, a viral video is sparking debate over just how original pet names really are.

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Dr Amir Anwary, a veterinarian with a large following on TikTok, has shared what he considers the most overused dog names he encounters in his work.

In a lighthearted video, he listed five names that appear time and time again:

Roxy, Luna, Milo, Cooper and Bella.

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“The five most overused dog names I hear as a vet. You need to be more creative!” he wrote over the clip.

Social media reaction

The video quickly drew attention online, with viewers sharing their own experiences and opinions in the comments.

“Why is Bella so popular?? Can someone explain this???” the vet added in the caption.

Many users admitted their own pets had made the list, while others defended their choices.

Some commenters pointed out additional names they считают just as common.

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“Daisy [and] Max are also overused,” one person wrote.

Another added: “I knew Bella was gonna be on here.”

Defending their dogs

Others were quick to explain the reasons behind their pets’ names.

“I have a dog named Bella, in my defense she came with the name and already knew it,” one user said.

“I feel personally attacked, my dog’s name is Roxy,” another joked.

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Despite the debate, some users argued that popularity shouldn’t matter when naming a pet.

“Let people name their dogs what they want them to be named,” one commenter said.

Sources: Daily Mirror, TikTok