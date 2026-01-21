Experts warn of new side effect linked to popular weight-loss jabs

Rapid weight loss blamed for ‘Ozempic neck’.

Rapid weight loss from injectable drugs has transformed how many people manage their weight.

But alongside dramatic changes, users are now flagging an unexpected effect that has sparked concern among doctors and patients alike.

Experts say the issue is catching some people off guard as use of GLP-1 medications continues to rise.

Unexpected changes

People using weight-loss injections such as Ozempic have already reported shifts in body shape affecting areas like the chest, hips, hands and face.

More recently, attention has turned to changes around the neck.

In the UK, Ozempic itself is approved only for Type 2 diabetes, not weight loss. Patients seeking medical help to lose weight are instead prescribed drugs such as Wegovy or Mounjaro through approved pathways.

These medications work by mimicking hormones that regulate appetite, helping users feel fuller and eat less.

Why the neck

The phrase “Ozempic neck” has emerged online to describe loose, sagging or aged-looking skin around the neck after significant weight loss.

Healthline explains: “This may happen because having less fat on the neck can cause skin to become looser, contributing to an older-looking appearance.”

Dr Emma Goulding said the neck is particularly vulnerable.

“So when fat is lost quickly, especially in midlife and beyond, the skin often can’t bounce back as smoothly,” the Cheshire-based aesthetic doctor told the Daily Mail.

“Ozempic neck is really the skin reacting to rapid weight loss combined with age, which causes reduced elasticity.”

Patients unprepared

Dr Victoria Manning said the speed of physical change is a key factor.

“When you lose significant weight, suddenly there’s definition where there wasn’t before, but along with that comes loose, crepey skin that people weren’t prepared for,” she told the Daily Mail.

She added that the neck is among the hardest areas to treat due to its delicate structure.

London plastic surgeon Mr Paul Tulley said concern is growing even among younger adults, noting a rise in patients in their 20s and 30s worried about neck appearance.

What can help

Despite the concern, specialists say the issue is not irreversible. Dr Goulding said treatments that stimulate collagen can “significantly improve firmness and texture.”

Dr Ed Robinson advised slowing the pace of weight loss. “If weight loss is very rapid, skin contraction often lags behind,” he said.

“A slower trajectory can sometimes be kinder to the neck.”

He also recommended resistance training, adequate protein intake and daily SPF use on the neck, an area many people overlook.

Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of Ozempic, has been contacted for comment.

Sources: Daily Mail, Healthline, LadBible