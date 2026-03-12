Pam Bondi moves to military base after chilling threats

Authorities are reviewing security measures for senior officials following a series of reported threats. The developments come as federal agencies monitor risks connected to high-profile investigations.

Several senior Trump administration officials have quietly moved into guarded military housing near Washington after federal authorities warned of increasing threats linked to criminal investigations and political tensions.

According to reporting by The New York Times, the relocations followed security assessments that flagged potential risks to senior officials.

Military installations provide controlled access points, armed security and restricted perimeters, making them among the most secure residential options available to government leaders facing credible threats.

Rare civilian arrangement

Civilian officials have occasionally stayed in military housing before, though it has traditionally been uncommon.

Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo both lived in military residences during earlier periods of government service. But historians and former officials told The New York Times that the number of political appointees currently using such accommodations appears larger than in most previous administrations.

Several prominent officials are now reported to be staying on military bases, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and presidential adviser Stephen Miller.

Former homeland security secretary Kristi Noem, Army Secretary Daniel P. Driscoll and Navy Secretary John Phelan have also been linked to similar arrangements.

Such residences are typically reserved for senior military commanders or defense officials. Civilian leaders are sometimes allowed to use them when security agencies determine the threat level warrants additional protection.

Bondi relocation

Among those who recently relocated is U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, who leads the Justice Department and oversees federal law enforcement.

According to people familiar with the matter cited by The New York newspaper, Bondi left her Washington residence after federal security officials warned her team about escalating threats. She moved within the past month to protected housing on a military base in the Washington area.

Officials declined to identify the base where she is staying. Security agencies rarely disclose such locations.

Bondi has been closely involved in several politically sensitive investigations, including the U.S. operation that led to the capture and prosecution of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. She has also faced criticism tied to the Justice Department’s handling of investigations connected to convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Justice Department has not publicly detailed the threats, and Bondi’s office did not comment on the relocation when asked by the outlet. The move highlights how security concerns for senior U.S. officials have expanded beyond traditional political risks.

Tensions beyond Washington

Those concerns are unfolding as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to escalate.

According to The Mirror, Iranian officials issued a warning directed at President Donald Trump after he threatened severe retaliation if Iran disrupted oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.

Ali Ardashir Larijani of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council responded sharply: “The Ashura nation of Iran is not afraid of your empty threats. Even those greater than you could not eliminate the Iranian nation. Be careful not to be eliminated!”

Trump had earlier warned that any interference with shipping through the waterway would trigger a powerful response.

“If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far,” he wrote.

He added that further escalation could mean that “Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen!”

