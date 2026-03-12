Ukrainian strike hits Russian chip plant tied to missile production

A Ukrainian strike on a major Russian microelectronics facility could have immediate consequences for Moscow’s weapons manufacturing. Analysts say the damage may slow the production of some of Russia’s key missile systems.

Ukrainian forces targeted the Kremniy El plant in Bryansk, a facility involved in producing electronic components used in modern military equipment, according to reporting by WPTech citing comments made to Kyiv24.

Serhiy Kuzan, head of the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation, described the attack as a serious blow to Russia’s defense industry.

Key military supplier

Kuzan said the plant plays an important role in producing electronics used in advanced weapons systems.

Among the most affected programs could be the Iskander missile system, which relies on specialized microelectronics for guidance and control.

He added that other weapons platforms requiring high-end electronic components could also be affected by the damage.

According to Kuzan, the strike could reduce the number of missiles Russia is able to produce in the near future.

Repeated target

The Bryansk facility has reportedly been targeted multiple times during the war.

Kuzan said Ukraine had previously struck the plant six or seven times, mainly using drones.

In the latest operation, missiles were used alongside drones, which he said likely caused significantly greater destruction.

Production disruption

According to Kuzan, one of the factory’s departments was completely destroyed while several other facilities were damaged.

This level of damage could complicate efforts to quickly restart production lines at the plant.

He also suggested the strike may limit Russia’s ability to integrate Western microchips obtained through unofficial supply channels into its weapons systems.

Sources: WPTech, Kyiv24