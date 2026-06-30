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Homepage Health Heatwave alert: Pharmacists advise immediate medication check

Heatwave alert: Pharmacists advise immediate medication check

Kathrine Frich Kathrine Frich
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This applies to everything you might have in your medicine cabinet.

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Summer has truly arrived across the country with completely clear skies and high temperatures.

This quickly translates to packed beaches and wonderfully long evenings out on the patio with cold drinks.

When the thermometer drastically climbs, daily habits naturally change.

Most people remember sunscreen and an extra bottle of water for their outings.

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Nevertheless, many citizens overlook a crucial detail at home when the sun is hottest outside their windows.

The heat can, in fact, end up having incredibly unfortunate consequences for a vital everyday product.

This is reported by EkstraBladet.

Cannot Tolerate Heat

Many citizens take a preparation daily to maintain their health, and precisely pills or drops are incredibly sensitive to high summer temperatures.

The weather forecast predicts between 28 and 33 degrees for the next two days, according to the country’s meteorologists, which creates a real problem.

The heat simply risks making preparations completely ineffective, changing their familiar smell, or even causing the pill capsules themselves to melt.

Pharmacist Anette Thomsen explains this unfortunate trend, as the problem requires an extra degree of vigilance right now.

“Some medications can become less stable if exposed to heat for extended periods,” states pharmacist Anette Thomsen.

Liquid varieties are generally most susceptible to damage, while solid substances typically withstand a little more.

However, the challenge truly arises here now, as even common pill capsules begin to degrade at just 25 degrees.

Check the Package Insert Thoroughly

People who need to carry their pills with them can benefit from acquiring a regular cooler bag without any cooling elements.

Cold is just as detrimental to efficacy as heat, which is why one should avoid freezing the products at all costs.

Fortunately, the solution merely requires a little timely care and common sense on the consumer’s part.

One should first thoroughly study the package insert, where the maximum allowed temperature in degrees is clearly printed in black and white.

If the upper limit, for example, is precisely 25 degrees on the paper, it is important to protect the boxes well indoors from the heat.

“Place the medication in the coolest room, and avoid storing it in your car or on the windowsill,” advises pharmacist Anette Thomsen.

Fortunately, the industry has now begun testing many medications at temperatures above 30 degrees, so one should remain calm for the time being.

This article is made and published by Kathrine Frich, who may have used AI in the preparation

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