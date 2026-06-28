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Why Scientists Want You to Stop Focusing Only on Cardio

Christine Drews Sieger Christine Drews Sieger
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Regular strength training can lower the risk of premature death while improving physical function, balance, and overall well-being.

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Strength training can be an important complement to cardiovascular exercise if you want to maintain both your health and physical function throughout your life.

According to researchers, regular strength training is associated with a lower risk of premature death and better physical function later in life. These benefits can be achieved with relatively short weekly training sessions.

Stuart Phillips, a researcher in muscle physiology at McMaster University in Canada, believes that strength training has long been overshadowed by cardiovascular exercise. “Strength is the neglected sibling at the health dinner table,” he told the BBC.

Small Changes Make a Difference

Researchers point out that the most significant improvements are seen in people who are new to strength training.

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Exercises such as squats, planks, push-ups, and sit-to-stand exercises can all be performed at home.

Water bottles or canned goods can also be used as light weights to provide additional resistance.

As the body adapts to the workload, the difficulty should be increased gradually to ensure continued progress, according to the BBC.

It’s About More Than Muscles

The BBC cites several large studies showing that 30 to 60 minutes of muscle-strengthening exercise per week are associated with a 10–17 percent lower risk of premature death.

According to the research, combining strength training with cardiovascular exercise appears to provide the greatest health benefits.

Researchers also point out that strength training can improve balance, mobility, and the ability to perform everyday physical tasks, particularly among older adults.

In addition, many people who engage in strength training report positive effects on their mental well-being. “A simple way to put it is this: aerobic fitness likely helps you live longer, but muscle strength helps you live better while you are here. Ideally, we want both,” Phillips said.

The Important Role of Diet

However, strength training is only part of the equation. According to Harvard Health, consuming enough protein is essential for building and maintaining muscle mass, especially as we age.

As people get older, the body becomes less efficient at utilizing protein, meaning that both diet and physical activity play important roles in preserving strength and physical function.

Harvard Health also notes that the greatest benefits are achieved when strength training is combined with a protein-rich diet.

Sources: BBC, Harvard Health

This article is made and published by Christine Drews Sieger, who may have used AI in the preparation

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