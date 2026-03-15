Her brain told her she was dangerous – it was OCD

Intrusive thoughts are among the least understood parts of OCD, often buried beneath stereotypes about order and cleanliness. That misunderstanding, mental health advocates say, can leave people trapped in silence when the thoughts are violent, sexual or deeply taboo.

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According to the Mayo Clinic, obsessive-compulsive disorder can involve recurring unwanted thoughts and compulsive mental or physical responses meant to reduce distress. The condition is widely recognised, but its lesser-known forms are often misunderstood.

That was the experience described by Manchester woman Molly Lambert, whose story was reported by the Daily Express, and the matter was explored further on her podcast, Intrusive. She said that as a teenager, she became consumed by fears that she might be a pedophile.

“I genuinely thought I was a pedophile,” Lambert, 22, told the newspaper in a March 3 interview. “The shame was overwhelming. I felt like a monster. I couldn’t even tell anyone what I was going through.”

She said the panic was relentless. “It was fight or flight constantly. Every thought was dark, I wasn’t eating properly, I wasn’t sleeping, I was so scared of being alone and going to bed.”

A feared label

Lambert said in the interview that she did not at first connect the thoughts to OCD because her idea of the illness was narrow. “I thought OCD was cleaning and tidying; that wasn’t me at all. The more controlling forms of OCD like mine are the ones we don’t talk about.”

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Her account reflects a form of OCD often referred to as P-OCD, where the obsession is not desire but fear, dread and the need for certainty. As mental health resources cited, that is not the same as being a pedophile.

In Intrusive, Lambert describes how the obsession spread into ordinary relationships and everyday life. “The worst part was, it goes on to everything,” she says. “I remember one week I thought I was attracted to my dog… so that’s how irrational it is.”

Why speaking matters

The consequences have been severe. Lambert explained on her podcast that her mind turned loved ones into sources of terror, leaving her in what she described as a “relentless torturing of myself.”

She also recalled reaching a point where she felt she had come to her “end with life.” “I honestly thought to myself that I would have to kill myself.”

By speaking publicly now, Lambert is doing more than recounting personal pain. Her story shows why people with intrusive thoughts often need language, context and recognition before they realise they are dealing with a mental health condition rather than a hidden truth about themselves.

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Sources: The Daily Express, Intrusive podcast, Mayo Clinic.