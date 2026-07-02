Students rethink medicine as America’s future doctors face painful financial blow

The path into a demanding profession is becoming more financially uncertain. For some students, the choice now depends not only on grades and training, but on whether the numbers still add up.

A major overhaul of federal student lending is prompting renewed debate over how future doctors in the US will pay for their education. As reported by CNN, President Donald Trump’s tax and spending legislation introduces annual and lifetime borrowing limits for professional degrees, while eliminating the Grad PLUS program that previously allowed students to finance the full cost of attendance.

The administration argues that restricting access to federal loans will encourage universities to curb tuition increases. Opponents counter that medical schools are unlikely to lower prices quickly, leaving students to bridge the gap themselves through savings, work or private financing.

The debate carries implications beyond university campuses. The United States already faces long-term concerns about physician availability, particularly in primary care. Figures from the Health Resources and Services Administration project a shortage of 87,150 primary care doctors by 2037, raising concerns that additional financial barriers could discourage applicants before they even reach medical school.

Medical education has become one of the country’s most expensive academic paths. According to data from the Association of American Medical Colleges, the median cost of earning a medical degree for the class of 2026 was nearly $298,000 at public schools and more than $408,000 at private institutions.

Students face difficult financial calculations

For many prospective doctors, the policy change has altered years of planning. Eddie Jiang, who recently graduated from Stony Brook University in New York, expected to move directly into medical school after college. Instead, he now believes he may need to postpone those plans to earn enough money before applying:

“It’s very jarring to me that money has become this important in my decision to become a doctor.”

Other students have reached similar conclusions. Brown University student Jadyn Sinclair, who plans to enter medical school in 2029, said she committed to the program under very different financial expectations. With projected costs approaching $400,000, she now expects to depend far more heavily on private borrowing:

“If I’d known this would happen, I may not have committed to med school at this point.”

Private lending is available for some applicants, but it offers fewer protections than federal programs. University of Chicago public policy professor Leslie Turner explained to CNN that lenders generally evaluate applicants based on credit history and financial background, meaning not every student will qualify on affordable terms.

Supporters and critics disagree on tuition

Supporters of the legislation believe federal lending has allowed universities to increase prices with little restraint. Education Secretary Linda McMahon argued before Congress that schools may eventually respond to reduced borrowing capacity by lowering tuition in order to attract applicants.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, physician and chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, voiced a similar position:

“The increasing availability of federal loans has resulted in skyrocketing tuition prices, trapping students in a cycle of overwhelming debt that they can’t pay back.”

Higher education groups dispute that explanation. The Association of American Medical Colleges notes that tuition growth actually slowed after Grad PLUS was introduced and argued that recent increases have been driven more by rising living costs than by federal lending policies.

Turner also suggested that ending the program may moderate future price increases without necessarily reducing existing tuition levels, particularly as many public universities continue to face financial pressure.

Long-term career choices are already changing

The financial uncertainty is already influencing career decisions. Yale University student Faven Wondwosen spent years completing demanding premedical coursework, conducting laboratory research and training as an emergency medical technician before deciding to pursue academia instead. Supporting her family financially has become a higher priority than pursuing medical school:

“This whole concept of the American dream, where it’s like, if you work hard enough, you’ll get there, it’s just, frankly, a lie.”

Jiang likewise said he now expects to spend several years working before applying to medical school and may need outside employment while studying:

“There’s this rather unspoken thing about people in medical school having side gigs too, like serving or DoorDashing.”

Whether the new borrowing limits ultimately reduce tuition remains uncertain. What is already becoming clear, however, is that they are changing how many prospective physicians weigh the cost of pursuing a career in medicine long before they ever enter a lecture hall.

Sources: CNN; Health Resources and Services Administration, Association of American Medical Colleges