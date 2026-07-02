Trump Reports Over $2 Billion in Income in Latest Financial Disclosure

Donald Trump’s latest financial disclosure has reignited debate over presidential financial interests after reporting more than $2 billion in income.

Donald Trump’s latest financial disclosure has sparked a new debate about presidential financial interests.

According to the BBC, the mandatory financial disclosure shows that Donald Trump earned at least $2.2 billion during his first year back in office as president.

The report, published on Tuesday, highlights substantial income from cryptocurrency and other business activities connected to the Trump family. The White House rejects claims that these represent conflicts of interest.

Several experts believe the scale of Trump’s financial activities differs significantly from that of previous presidents. Historian Barbara Perry of the University of Virginia’s Miller Center told the BBC: “There’s just no precedent for this.”

Debate Over Ethics

Cryptocurrency accounts for a significant share of the income disclosed in the report, the BBC reports.

Among the reported earnings is revenue from the $TRUMP memecoin and World Liberty Financial, a company founded by Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and their business partners.

The White House has dismissed the criticism. Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said in a statement: “Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged—or will ever engage—in conflicts of interest.”

Trump maintains that he does not personally manage his investments. Speaking to reporters, he said: “I don’t get involved in my personal [finances]; we have funds that manage my money.”

Trump Breaks with Historical Practice

According to MarketWatch, U.S. presidents have traditionally sought to separate their public office from their private financial interests.

Previous presidents have used so-called blind trusts or sold off assets to reduce the risk of conflicts of interest.

Donald Trump, by contrast, has retained ownership of his businesses while leaving their day-to-day operations to his family. Several experts say this marks a departure from the practice that has characterized the White House for decades.

Income Has Increased Significantly

Donald Trump’s latest financial disclosure shows a sharp increase in his reported income compared with the previous year, according to MarketWatch.

The 927-page disclosure puts his total income for 2025 at more than $2 billion, several times higher than in the previous filing.

According to the disclosure, a substantial portion of the increase comes from cryptocurrency, licensing agreements, and investments, making it one of the most extensive financial disclosures ever released by a U.S. president.

Sources: BBC, MarketWatch