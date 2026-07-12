Why animals may experience time differently than humans

New research is offering fresh perspectives on how different species perceive the world around them. Scientists are examining whether the passage of time itself may be experienced differently across the animal kingdom.

A moment may not feel the same across the animal kingdom. The idea could change how people think about animal behavior, welfare and conservation.

Before experts can understand how animals react to roads, turbines, predators or mates, they must ask how quickly those animals process a changing world.

In a Guardian essay, Ishan Singhal, a research fellow at the University of Sussex Centre for Consciousness Science, writes that animals may live in distinct “timescapes,” with perception updating and organizing experience at different speeds.

In humans, a phrase can still sound whole when a brief missing part is covered by static. Studies involving starlings and squirrels suggest some animals also fill in interrupted calls, though over shorter time windows.

Motion tricks

Another clue comes from the flash-lag illusion, where a flash aligned with a moving object appears slightly behind it. Experiments indicate monkeys experience a smaller version of the effect, suggesting their visual systems may handle motion and sudden signals differently from humans.

That difference matters beyond the lab. In a fast-moving encounter, even a tiny delay in judging position could affect how an animal tracks prey, avoids danger or reacts to movement nearby.

The finding raises a wider ecological question: If species process motion at different speeds, predators and prey may not be seeing the same chase in the same way.

Singhal notes that butterflies with alternating bright and dull wing patterns may make their position harder for predators to judge. As the wings move, changing visual signals can interfere with an attacker’s ability to lock on to the butterfly’s true location.

The effect, known as motion dazzle, shows how timing can shape survival.

Design lessons

Courtship may also depend on perception’s timing. Singhal speculates that peacock tail-shaking could create a depth-like illusion, making eye-spots appear to stand out from the feathers.

That idea remains speculative, but it points to a broader theme: Animal displays may work not only through color, shape or sound, but through the timing of movement itself.

The research may guide future designs, including efforts to reduce bird collisions with wind turbines, improve warning systems near roads and railways, and create better lighting for animal housing.

For planners and designers, the lesson is simple. A signal that seems obvious to humans may not be equally clear to another species.

Seen this way, animal perception is not only about what creatures see or hear. It is also about when their world seems to happen.

Source: The Guardian essay by Ishan Singhal, research fellow at the University of Sussex Centre for Consciousness Science.