Trouble sleeping? Doctors say eating two fruits before bed may help

Simple dietary habits are increasingly being linked to better sleep and mental well-being.

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A growing number of experts say one small change before bedtime could make a noticeable difference.

The advice has quickly spread online, gaining traction across social media platforms.

Why kiwi?

Health specialists have highlighted kiwi as a fruit packed with essential nutrients, including vitamins, fiber and antioxidants.

According to the health portal Tua Saúde, kiwi is associated with a range of benefits, from supporting digestion to strengthening the immune system.

It is also widely available year-round, making it an easy addition to daily routines.

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Sleep benefits

Experts point to kiwi’s natural serotonin content as a key factor in improving sleep quality.

Higher serotonin levels are linked to better regulation of sleep cycles and may help people fall asleep faster.

Nutritionist Federico Bonansea said: “Studies have shown that eating two kiwis before bed improves the quality and duration of sleep.”

Mood and wellbeing

Kiwi’s high vitamin C levels have also been linked to improved mood and reduced fatigue.

Cardiologist Aurelio Rojas emphasized the broader impact of the fruit.

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“This fruit can completely change you in just four days, especially if you suffer from stress and anxiety,” he said.

Daily impact

Rojas added that “eating two kiwis a day for two weeks” can help reduce tiredness, stress and overall fatigue.

Other reported benefits include improved digestion, lower cholesterol and healthier skin due to the fruit’s antioxidant content.

The recommendation has gained popularity online, particularly on Instagram, where users are sharing the tip as a simple way to improve sleep.