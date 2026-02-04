Why women should not skip meals, according to experts

Meals are often postponed or skipped altogether, usually without much thought. But what may seem practical has consequences: the body does not respond neutrally to a lack of energy, but with stress.

Food is not a reward after work is done, but a basic requirement for physical and mental stability.

When this foundation is neglected, performance and well-being begin to fall out of balance.

The female body reacts more sensitively

Women in particular often feel the effects of irregular food intake more intensely.

The hormonal system is highly sensitive to energy deficiency, which can manifest as exhaustion, irritability, or inner restlessness.

Eating regularly has a stabilising effect and supports the body’s natural rhythm.

This is less about discipline and more about reliability. The body needs clear signals that it is being nourished — even when daily life leaves little room for flexibility.

Practical ways to eat more regularly

One effective strategy is to plan meals consciously.

Treating meals like fixed appointments increases the likelihood of sticking to them.

Perfection is not essential: a simple dish or leftovers from the previous day provide enough energy to get through the day.

For life on the go, prepared snacks or drinkable meals can help prevent gaps in nourishment.

Starting the day well is just as important: even a small meal in the morning can reduce stress responses and stabilise blood sugar levels.

