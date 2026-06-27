Hunters on the trail of Noah’s Ark get green light in Turkey

An unusual mountain formation is again under scrutiny after researchers received permission for new fieldwork. The study may clarify some claims, but it has not settled a decades-old argument.

Turkish authorities have allowed researchers linked to Noah’s Ark Scans to begin a new investigation at the Durupinar Formation in eastern Turkey, writes The Daily Express.

The approval matters because supporters of the Ark theory have long relied on scans, soil tests and visual comparisons. Now, the group says it can carry out a more systematic study of the site near Mount Ararat.

Durupinar has attracted attention because of its long, boat-like outline. Advocates say its proportions resemble the biblical description of Noah’s Ark, while skeptics argue it is a natural formation shaped by geology, erosion and ground movement.

The methods face scrutiny

Noah’s Ark Scans says the work will include non-destructive drilling, subsurface imaging and an underground drone known as “Gopher.”

The aim is to examine reported voids and structural-looking features without tearing open the site.

The group claims earlier radar work showed angular shapes, empty spaces and tunnel-like patterns below the surface.

Those claims remain contested, and no peer-reviewed consensus has identified the formation as Noah’s Ark.

Speaking to GB News, researcher Andrew Jones said: “What’s interesting is that these voids are lining up below the ground, and they’re not just random.”

He added: “These tunnels also follow a pattern. GPR is just a way to look below the soil using radar.”

Historic map fuels online debate

Interest has also been renewed by a 1587 world map created by Italian cartographer Urbano Monte, whose vast planisphere reflected how Europeans imagined the wider world during the Age of Exploration.

The map appears to show a vessel in the Ararat mountains, a detail some Ark supporters have connected to the Durupinar site in eastern Turkey.

They argue the image is notable because the biblical account places the Ark in the “mountains of Ararat,” a broader phrase than a single peak.

The Daily Express said the detail has circulated widely among online Ark researchers. Commentator Jimmy Corsetti wrote: “The same location as the Durupinar site, virtually the exact same length. Coincidence?”

Still, the map is not physical evidence. At most, it shows that the Ararat region has been associated with the Ark story for centuries.

Evidence remains unsettled

Supporters argue that Genesis refers to the “mountains of Ararat,” not only Mount Ararat itself, leaving room for a wider regional interpretation.

That distinction is central to the case made by those who say Durupinar should not be dismissed because it lies away from the summit.

Noah’s Ark Scans also claims soil differences at the site could point to decayed wood, including variations in pH, organic matter and potassium.

Critics say those findings require independent testing before they can be treated as evidence of a buried vessel.

The planned work may help clarify whether the underground anomalies are geological features, measurement artifacts or something more unusual.

For now, the permit only gives researchers a chance to test a famous claim more closely. It does not prove the Ark has been found.

Sources: Daily Express, GB News, Noah’s Ark Scans