The history behind Africa’s name and its link to Rome

The label now used for an entire continent began with a much smaller territory. Its wider meaning developed through conquest, geography, and centuries of mapmaking.

After Rome defeated Carthage in 146 BCE, it reorganized territory in present-day Tunisia and nearby areas into a new province. According to history site Historienet, that province was called Africa.

At first, the word did not describe the whole continent. It referred to a limited Roman-controlled region in North Africa.

The origin of the name remains debated. The most common explanation connects it to the Afri, likely a Berber group living near Carthage and possibly allied with Rome.

Roman names for provinces often drew on local peoples or places. Africa appears to have followed that pattern, beginning as a regional label before geography gave it a much wider role.

A local word may explain it

One possible clue lies in the Berber word “ifri”, meaning “cave”. If Afri is related to that word, Africa may once have meant something close to “land of the cave people”.

That explanation is widely cited, but not certain. Older theories have linked the name to Greek or Latin words for sun, dust, or cold, though Historienet presents those ideas as less reliable.

The important shift was not only where the word came from, but how far it traveled. A name attached to Rome’s former enemy’s neighborhood slowly moved across maps and writing.

By the Middle Ages, European geographers were using Africa for the entire continent. A provincial term had outgrown the empire that first recorded it.

Maps changed many names

Historienet also traces other continent names to myth, ancient place-names, navigation, and cartography.

Europe may be linked to Europa, the Phoenician princess from Greek mythology. Another theory points to an Akkadian word associated with sunset and the west.

Asia may come from Assuwa, a place-name in Anatolia. Greek writers later used a related form for lands east of their own world.

America followed a more documented route. In 1507, the German cartographer Martin Waldseemüller printed America on a world map, using a Latin form connected to the Italian navigator Amerigo Vespucci.

Australia came from Terra Australis Incognita, the Latin phrase for an unknown southern land. Dutch sailors later used New Holland, before Australia became established in the nineteenth century.

Together, these names show how the world’s map was shaped not only by discovery and conquest, but by the words scholars and cartographers chose to preserve.

Sources: Historienet