Critics destroy Melania’s ‘insipid’ movie despite her massive $10M payday

The intersection of high-stakes politics and entertainment often creates unusual financial alliances.

When major media companies invest heavily in political figures, public scrutiny quickly follows the money trail. According to the Daily Beast, a recent financial disclosure has pulled back the curtain on a highly criticized media venture.

Massive personal payout

Despite poor performance in theaters, a major film project generated stunning profits for one prominent figure. The Daily Beast reported that Melania Trump pulled in an eye-popping $10.71 million from a documentary bearing her name. The numbers emerged from her husband’s recent financial disclosure report.

The 56-year-old first lady enjoyed a highly profitable year. The filings show she earned an additional $521,000 from her memoir. She also locked in just over $6 million from digital tokens and other collectibles.

Meanwhile, the documentary turned into an absolute disaster for the studio. Amazon MGM spent a staggering $75 million to produce and market the film. Yet, it flopped hard, bringing in a meager $16 million at the box office.

Growing corruption fears

Slow ticket sales left many auditoriums empty, and theaters in South Africa eventually pulled the movie entirely. Reviewers were equally unforgiving. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film scored a miserable 10 percent approval rating from 61 critics.

The Daily Beast’s Kevin Fallon lambasted the production in his review. Fallon called it “a level of insipid propaganda that almost resists review; it’s so expected and utterly pointless.”

This massive personal payout quickly raised eyebrows in Washington. Members of Congress wrote a letter to Amazon boss Andy Jassy. Lawmakers questioned if the deal was a “box office gamble or bribe” or part of a “pay-to-play arrangement” with the administration.

Denying the rumors

The president quickly distanced himself from the deal. When asked if Amazon was trying to buy favor, he pointed away from his office. “No, I don’t know, I mean, I don’t know really, I’m not involved in that. That was done with my wife,” he replied.

He doubled down on those denials during a subsequent chat with CNBC. “We have denied it. Melania’s office has denied it. It’s not true. I had nothing to do with that,” he stated. He dismissed the influence-buying claims, though he noted, “I can see why people say this.”

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly also rejected any wrongdoing. Kelly insisted that “Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged, or will ever engage, in conflicts of interest.”

Future media deals

Despite the backlash, the tech giant might keep working with the family. Reports suggest Amazon is considering a reboot of The Apprentice, potentially starring Donald Trump Jr.

The reality show remains a steady cash cow. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series still generates up to $1 million in royalties for the president.

Sources: Daily Beast, Rotten Tomatoes, CNBC, The Hollywood Reporter