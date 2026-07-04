New NHS guidelines recommend annual reviews for PMOS patients

Paying attention to the body’s daily signals is an essential part of long-term health.

Yet, minor irregularities are easily dismissed as temporary inconveniences. According to The Guardian, medical experts are urging patients to take these routine warning signs far more seriously.

An overlooked threat

A major shift in healthcare guidance could soon change how millions of patients receive medical care. According to a report from The Guardian, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, known as NICE, issued new draft guidelines targeting a widespread but frequently ignored hormonal condition.

The guidance states that up to four million women experiencing irregular periods should be formally investigated for polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome, or PMOS. The World Health Organization estimates that PMOS affects up to 13 percent of reproductive-age women.

Patients struggling with the condition often endure unpredictable menstrual cycles, elevated testosterone, and clusters of small follicles on their ovaries. The disorder is routinely missed and managed inconsistently across the health system.

Hidden health risks

Over time, leaving this hormonal imbalance unaddressed can pave the way for major chronic diseases, ranging from type 2 diabetes and heart complications to sleep apnea and mental health struggles.

NICE recommends hormone blood tests and routine ultrasounds. Crucially, the threat does not hit everyone equally, prompting calls for doctors to look closer at symptoms in Black, Asian, and mixed-heritage patients. These systemic care gaps often create major barriers to proper treatment.

Marieanne Ledingham, a consultant clinical advisor for NICE, emphasized the importance of these changes to The Guardian.

“PMOS is a common but often overlooked condition that can have a major impact on health and wellbeing. Recommending a simple annual review is an important step towards ensuring people get the ongoing care and monitoring they need,” Ledingham said.

Costs and care

The framework suggests offering IVF to eligible patients. However, it rules out NHS-funded laser hair removal, noting it is not cost-effective and would cost up to 100 million pounds annually in England.

Health advocates have warmly welcomed the updated approach. Janet Lindsay, chief executive of Wellbeing of Women, noted that patients have faced diagnostic delays and dismissed symptoms for far too long.

“Wellbeing of Women welcomes these draft Nice guidelines, recognising [PMOS] as a complex, lifelong condition that can affect reproductive health, mental wellbeing and long-term health outcomes. The recommendation for regular review is an important step towards ensuring women receive the ongoing support, monitoring and information they need throughout their lives,” Lindsay stated.

Sources: The Guardian