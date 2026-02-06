Nearly 200,000 air purifiers recalled over fire risk

A popular household appliance sold across the United States has been pulled from the market after safety issues emerged.

Others are reading now

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled about 191,390 air purifiers nationwide due to a potential burn and fire hazard. The recall applies to Aroeve air purifiers after reports that some units overheated.

According to the commission, the issue affects a specific model sold widely online over several months.

Products affected

The recalled units are Aroeve air purifiers with model number MK04 printed on the product label. The serial numbers begin with “BN,” and the date code is prior to July 2025.

These air purifiers were sold online between September 2024 and June 2025 through platforms including Amazon, Shopify, Temu and TikTok.

Complaints reported

While no injuries or property damage have been reported so far, the manufacturer has received 37 complaints about the air purifiers overheating. One of those complaints involved a report of fire.

Also read

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the overheating creates a burn and fire hazard, prompting the nationwide recall.

What consumers should do

Owners of the affected air purifiers are advised to stop using them immediately. Consumers should check the model number, serial number and date code on their device to see if it matches the recall criteria.

Those with recalled units are being instructed to contact the company for a replacement.

Aroeve is offering replacements for the recalled air purifiers.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said customers should not continue using the product while waiting for a replacement.

Also read

Sources: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission