The biggest energy guzzler in the living room: It uses twice as much electricity as an air conditioner

It looks harmless at first glance, but its impact on your power bill may come as an unwelcome surprise.

When winter really starts to bite and an extra pair of socks is no longer enough to keep the cold at bay, it’s tempting to reach for a small electric heater.

They’re inexpensive, easy to move around and need nothing more than a standard wall socket.

However, it turns out that this seemingly harmless source of warmth is actually one of the biggest energy drainers in the home.

In fact, it can use up to twice as much electricity as an air-conditioning system running in heating mode.

This is according to Greenvibe.

A real power guzzler

Electric heaters work by passing current through a resistive element, which then heats up.

A typical electric heater often consumes between 1,500 and 2,000 watts per hour. By comparison, a modern air-conditioning system with inverter technology uses around 700 to 1,200 watts to deliver a similar level of heat.

In homes with poor insulation – particularly in areas where winter isn’t just a season but a prolonged reality – electricity consumption can quickly spiral.

For that reason, it may be wise to start thinking now about how your home will be heated during the colder months.

With the right choices, it’s possible to reduce energy use and avoid unnecessarily high costs as temperatures fall.