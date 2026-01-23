Nearly 47,000 treadmills recalled over fire hazard

Home fitness enthusiasts are being urged to check their equipment after a major safety alert.

Consumers who bought a treadmill over the past decade are being urged to check their equipment after a nationwide recall.

The recall affects tens of thousands of machines sold across the United States.

Fire risk identified

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of about 47,000 treadmills due to a risk of overheating. According to the agency, the issue involves the power cord and socket connection.

The CPSC said there have been 27 reports of overheating linked to the affected machines.

While no injuries have been reported, officials warned the defect could lead to burns or fires.

Models affected

The recall covers several Matrix Retail treadmills, including models T30, TF30, T50, TF50 and T75. Vision treadmill models T9800, TF20, T40 and T80 are also included.

Consumers can find the model number on the lower front crossbar near the power switch. A full list of affected serial numbers is included in the official recall notice.

Where they were sold

According to the CPSC, the recalled treadmills were sold between April 2012 and May 2025. They were available through multiple fitness retailers and online outlets.

Stores named in the recall include JFW, G&G Fitness, Precision Fitness, Fitness Expo, Fitcorp USA, Better Body Fitness of Montana Inc., BGI Fitness, Treadmill Outlet and Colorado Home Fitness.

The machines were also sold through matrixhomefitness.com and visionfitness.com.

What owners should do

Officials are urging owners of affected treadmills to stop using them and arrange a repair. Johnson Health Tech North America is handling the corrective action.

Consumers can contact the company toll-free at 800-211-4590 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday. They can also visit the company’s recall webpage for instructions.

The CPSC said the repair will address the overheating risk and make the treadmills safe to use again.

Sources: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission