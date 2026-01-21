Popular canned tuna recalled over botulism risk

Manufacturing defect leads to expanded tuna recall.

Others are reading now

Shoppers are being urged to check their cupboards after a new food safety warning was issued in the US.

The recall affects a popular brand sold across several states and follows a manufacturing issue discovered during a follow-up review.

Recall notice

The US Food and Drug Administration announced a recall involving specific Genova Yellowfin Tuna products. The action was taken due to concerns about a potential botulism risk.

The affected items include Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil and Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt. The FDA said the recall applies only to cans with specific UPC codes, can codes and best-by dates.

The products were sold in nine states, including Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Maryland, Virginia and California.

Also read

Distribution issue

According to the FDA, the tuna was originally recalled in February 2025. However, the agency said additional products linked to that recall were later shipped by mistake.

Tri-Union Seafoods, which distributes the Genova brand, discovered that quarantined cases were inadvertently sent out by a third-party distributor. Those products are now included in the expanded recall.

The company said the problem stems from a manufacturing defect that may affect the seal of the cans.

Health concerns

The compromised seals can allow bacteria such as Clostridium botulinum to grow inside the can. The bacteria can cause botulism, a rare but potentially life-threatening illness.

The FDA advised consumers to watch for symptoms including bloating, constipation, muscle weakness, double vision, dizziness, difficulty speaking or swallowing, and trouble breathing.

Also read

Anyone experiencing these symptoms after consuming canned tuna was urged to seek medical attention immediately.

What to do

Consumers are advised not to eat this product. Instead, it should be safely disposed of or returned to the place of purchase for a possible refund.

For questions or to request a replacement, Tri-Union Seafoods can be contacted by email or phone during weekday business hours.

Sources: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Tri-Union Seafoods