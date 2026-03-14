Climate advisers say clean energy shift will save money

Moving the UK to net zero emissions by 2050 could cost less than the economic shock caused by a single fossil fuel crisis, according to new analysis from the government’s climate advisers. Experts say shifting to renewable energy would also bring long-term health, economic and security benefits.

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The findings come as energy markets face renewed volatility due to geopolitical tensions affecting global oil and gas supplies.

Cost comparison

According to reporting by The Guardian, the UK’s Climate Change Committee (CCC) estimates that reaching net zero would cost around £4 billion per year.

That would total roughly £100 billion by 2050, an amount the committee said is comparable to the energy-related costs the UK faced after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The advisers argue that transitioning away from fossil fuels could help prevent similar shocks in the future.

The report says renewable energy, electric vehicles and heat pumps would form the core of the transition.

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Economic benefits

The CCC concluded that investing in clean energy could bring wider economic advantages.

The committee estimated that avoiding some impacts of climate change could save the UK economy up to £130 billion by 2050.

Nigel Topping, chair of the CCC, said global instability makes reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels increasingly important.

“In light of current world events, it’s more important than ever for the UK to move away from being reliant on volatile foreign fossil fuels, to clean, domestic, less wasteful energy,” he said.

Health and society

The report also highlighted potential improvements to public health and quality of life.

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Cleaner air, warmer homes and lifestyle changes such as more active travel could deliver significant benefits.

The CCC estimated that improved health outcomes could save the NHS and individuals between £2 billion and £8 billion each year.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said the findings show the economic case for clean energy.

“It is highly significant that the CCC has found that the transition to net zero is cheaper for our national economy than the entire cost of the last gas price crisis,” he said.

Political debate

The UK is legally committed to reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

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However, the policy remains politically contentious.

According to The Guardian, the Conservative Party and Reform UK have pledged to abandon the target.

Environmental groups argue that delaying the transition would leave the UK more exposed to volatile fossil fuel markets.

Mike Childs of Friends of the Earth said the recent rise in energy prices shows why the shift away from fossil fuels is necessary.

Sources: The Guardian, Climate Change Committee