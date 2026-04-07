FDA recalls iced tea and lemonade

Officials are urging people to check their refrigerators for affected drinks.

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The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall of four Wawa-branded beverages due to an undeclared milk allergen.

The products were sold at select Wawa stores across Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Products affected

The recall includes the following 16-ounce drinks:

Wawa Iced Tea Lemon (UPC: 726191018425, best by May 15, 2026)

Wawa Iced Diet Tea Lemon (UPC: 726191018548, best by May 18, 2026)

Wawa Diet Lemonade (UPC: 726191055901, best by May 18, 2026)

Wawa Fruit Punch (UPC: 726191018432, best by May 19, 2026)

Distribution varied by product, with some items sold only in specific states.

Allergen risk

The issue stems from the presence of milk not listed on product labels.

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For most consumers, this may pose little risk, but for those with dairy allergies or intolerances, it can trigger serious reactions.

Symptoms may include hives, breathing difficulties, dizziness, nausea or abdominal pain. In severe cases, allergic reactions can become life-threatening.

Authorities said no illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported so far.

What to do

Consumers who have purchased the affected drinks should not consume them.

Instead, they are advised to discard the products or return them to a Wawa store for a refund.

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Anyone experiencing symptoms of an allergic reaction should seek immediate medical attention.

Sources: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).