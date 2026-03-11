Putin hides in fortress as Kremlin admits: “We are really afraid”

Security around Russian President Vladimir Putin has become increasingly strict since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Others are reading now

Over the past few years the Kremlin leader has limited public appearances, rarely travels abroad and is often seen communicating with officials through long tables or video calls.

Analysts say the precautions reflect growing concerns inside Russia’s leadership about internal stability as the war drags on and economic pressure increases.

Now new reports suggest the Russian president may have further restricted his movements amid fears of potential threats inside the country.

Putin stops visiting military command posts

According to Russian media reports, Putin has stopped visiting command posts run by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Sources say the president has not visited a single command center during 2026, despite reportedly appearing there regularly the previous year.

Also read

Several explanations have been suggested.

One theory is that the Kremlin leader has lost interest in the war as the conflict has stalled on the battlefield and peace negotiations remain uncertain.

Another possibility raised by sources is that Putin fears a serious threat within Russia itself.

“This is no longer a conspiracy theory. The Kremlin is really afraid of certain events. They are not related to Ukraine, but to processes in Russia itself,” one source said.

“I don’t know if it’s a coup, a conspiracy or something else, but it’s clear, they are afraid of something very serious.”

Also read

Valdai residence reportedly abandoned

Reports also suggest Putin and his family have stopped visiting their well known residence in Valdai.

Instead, they are said to be spending more time at a heavily protected complex in Russia’s Krasnodar region.

The property has reportedly been renovated and turned into a highly secure facility with significantly increased security measures.

Internet disruptions in Moscow

At the same time, residents in central Moscow have reported disruptions to mobile internet and communications in recent days.

According to the reports, security services have limited communication networks in parts of the capital.

Also read

The restrictions come as authorities attempt to tighten security around sensitive locations.

Questions over propaganda footage

Sources have also raised doubts about official reports showing Putin visiting military command centers.

For example, on November 18 last year unusually strict security measures were reportedly introduced in central Moscow.

Armed security forces were deployed in the area from 4 a.m., and soldiers equipped with anti drone weapons were seen guarding the site.

However, no information about a visit by Putin emerged that day.

Also read

Two days later, Russian state media released a video showing the president visiting the command post of the Zapad military group.

“It appears that this video was actually shot in Moscow, at the Rossiya National Center, on November 18,” the source said.

Sources: La.lv