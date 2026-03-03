Nearly 20,000 bikes recalled over fall risk

Nearly 20,000 electric bicycles have been recalled.

Thousands of electric bicycles sold across North America are being pulled back over a potential safety issue.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall of about 19,890 electric bikes manufactured for the 2026 model year.

Models affected

The recall covers Trek-branded models FX+ 1 Midstep, FX+ 1S Midstep, FX+ 1 Stepover and FX+ 1S Stepover.

It also includes Electra Townie Go! Step Thru and Townie Go! S Step Thru bicycles.

The bikes were sold at Trek stores, authorized retailers in the United States and Canada, and online between April 2025 and October 28, 2025. Prices were approximately $2,100.

What’s the issue?

According to the CPSC, the recall follows seven reports of rear wheel bolts breaking.

The defect could cause the rear wheel to detach or malfunction, creating a risk of falls and injuries.

No injuries have been reported to date.

Owners of the affected bikes are urged to stop using them and contact a local Trek retailer for a free repair.

Trek said it will also provide a $10 store credit to affected customers.

For more information, consumers can contact Trek at 800-373-4594 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the company’s recall website.

Sources: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Trek.