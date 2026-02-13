Salmon recalled over possible Listeria contamination

Check your freezer.

Shoppers are being urged to check their freezers after a recall was issued for frozen salmon sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club stores in seven US states.

The recall was announced by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported so far.

Which product is affected?

The recalled product is 2-pound bags of Wellsley Farms Farm-Raised Atlantic Salmon.

It was sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club locations in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

According to the FDA, the salmon was available for purchase between 31 January and 7 February 2026.

Consumers should check for the following details on the packaging:

UPC: 888670025963

Lot code: 3896

Best-by date: 30 June 2027

If the salmon in your freezer matches this information, you are advised not to eat it.

What is listeria?

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause listeriosis, a serious foodborne illness.

Symptoms can include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Fever and muscle aches are also common.

People who are pregnant, aged 65 or older, immunocompromised or very young are at higher risk of severe illness.

Anyone experiencing symptoms after consuming the product should contact a healthcare professional.

What should customers do?

The FDA advises customers to either dispose of the recalled salmon or return it to their local BJ’s Wholesale Club for a refund.

For further information, consumers can contact BJ’s Wholesale Club at 1-888-628-0730.

Sources: US Food and Drug Administration, BJ’s Wholesale Club