Women bombed during medical exams as Russia targets maternity hospital

The war in Ukraine continues to exact a heavy toll on civilians and critical services.

In the latest incident, a medical facility was struck in broad daylight.

Local authorities say the attack forms part of a broader pattern of intensified strikes across the region.

Midday strike

Russian forces hit a maternity hospital in the city of Zaporizhzhia around midday on February 1, according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration. He said the attack injured at least six civilians.

Two women were hurt while undergoing medical examinations at the hospital, Fedorov wrote on his official Telegram channel.

By early afternoon, officials confirmed that the total number of injured had risen to six.

The type of weapon used has not been officially confirmed.

Air raid warning

About an hour before the strike, Ukraine’s Air Force issued an alert warning of guided aerial bombs, known as KABs, being launched toward Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding area.

Ukrainian officials have not yet confirmed whether such munitions were used in the hospital attack.

Images released by the regional administration showed extensive damage inside the facility, including shattered windows, collapsed ceiling panels and smoke-filled corridors.

Emergency services were deployed to the scene, and the injured were taken for treatment.

Wider assault

According to a separate statement from the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Russian forces carried out 383 strikes across the region over the previous day.

The attacks targeted 26 settlements.

In the Zaporizhzhia district, officials reported that two additional civilians, a 57-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man, were injured in other incidents.

Authorities also logged 48 reports of damage to residential buildings, civilian vehicles and public infrastructure.

Healthcare under fire

Ukraine’s Ministry of Health has previously said that Russian attacks have damaged or destroyed more than 2,300 medical facilities since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

At least 305 of those facilities were completely destroyed.

The ministry also reported that more than 100 ambulances were destroyed, damaged or captured during the fighting.

Zaporizhzhia has been listed among the regions most heavily affected by strikes on healthcare infrastructure.

Sources: Ukraine Ministry of Health, United24Media.