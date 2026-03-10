India’s biggest bank blocks payments for Russian oil

Global energy markets are under pressure as countries adjust to shifting sanctions and geopolitical risks.

India has been a major buyer of Russian oil, taking advantage of discounted prices. Yet even with U.S. waivers designed to keep these imports flowing, financial hurdles remain.

Energy needs vs international pressure

The State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest state-owned lender, has decided to block payments for Russian crude, according to United24. Bloomberg reported the move on March 10. SBI’s decision comes despite a temporary waiver from the U.S. government, which was meant to allow India to continue buying Russian oil without penalty. The bank is cautious because it faces potential risks to its international business and its reputation.

SBI has a significant global loan portfolio. About 26 percent of its international loans, worth nearly $75 billion, are linked to the United States. This exposure makes the bank wary of resuming transactions with Russian oil until it is clear how long the U.S. waiver will last. SBI did not comment when Bloomberg asked about its decision.

The hesitation from SBI shows how difficult it is for India to balance its energy needs with international pressure. Earlier, U.S. sanctions targeted Russia’s two largest oil producers, and SBI stopped handling payments related to Russian imports. Other banks in India considered financing Russian oil under certain conditions, but SBI has taken a stricter stance.

Russia’s largest buyer

The bank’s cautious approach reflects concerns about growing geopolitical tensions. Russia-India energy trade has already suffered. India reduced its imports of Russian crude by 40 percent in the past year, hitting a multi-year low. The reduction came after pressure from Washington and talks of a broader U.S.-India trade pact. Indian refineries and banks began shifting to alternative suppliers.

Even though India remains one of the largest buyers of Russian oil, SBI’s refusal to process payments could slow imports further. The decision illustrates the challenge for Indian authorities and companies. They must secure energy for the country while avoiding actions that might draw sanctions or damage international business relationships.

The situation shows how global politics, sanctions, and finance intersect in unexpected ways. For India, the path forward requires careful navigation. The country must balance energy needs, international trade, and the risk of being caught in a wider geopolitical conflict.