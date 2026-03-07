Doctor claims fruit eaten by millions daily is the “most dangerous” for your health

A health specialist’s warning about a fruit eaten by millions has triggered debate online.

A doctor has sparked controversy after claiming that one of the world’s most popular fruits may not be as healthy as people think.

Dr. Daniel Pompa, a cellular health specialist from Utah with nearly two million followers on Instagram, recently suggested that bananas could be harmful despite their reputation as a healthy snack.

‘Most dangerous fruit’

In a video shared online, Pompa made the claim that bananas might actually be unhealthy.

“I believe this is the most dangerous fruit we can eat,” he said.

He added that bananas are commonly given to children and included in smoothies despite what he sees as potential risks.

According to Pompa, his main concern is not the fruit itself but how bananas are grown and processed.

He claimed that bananas are heavily treated with fungicides during cultivation to protect them from disease.

“They spray it like crazy with a fungicide,” he said.

Pompa also pointed to the use of ethylene, a plant hormone often used to speed up the ripening process in harvested fruit.

He suggested these substances could end up being consumed along with the fruit.

Claims about sugar and mould exposure

The doctor also mentioned amylose, a type of sugar found in bananas, suggesting it may worsen inflammation in some people.

He argued that individuals with mould sensitivity or mould-related health issues might feel worse after eating bananas.

Referencing mould specialist Dr. Richie Shoemaker, Pompa said some experts advise people with mould toxicity to avoid the fruit.

