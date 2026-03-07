Meghan Markle mocked over new as ever post featuring five spoons

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand As Ever has continued to generate mixed reactions online since its launch.

While the brand promotes food and home products through carefully styled posts, some social media users have criticised its marketing approach.

A recent post shared by the brand has again sparked debate and mockery among online commenters.

The Duchess of Sussex shared the promotional image on As Ever’s official Instagram page on Tuesday evening, according to the Daily Express. The photo showed a plate displaying five teaspoons filled with jam.

The caption described three spreads offered by the brand.

“Three spreads, each with its own point of view.

“Strawberry for brightness and freshness. Raspberry for depth and gentle tartness. Orange Marmalade for warmth and subtle sweetness. Designed to move easily from breakfast to dessert, and everywhere in between.”

The message was intended to highlight the flavour and versatility of the products, reports The Express.

Online criticism

The post soon circulated on other platforms, including Reddit, where several users criticised the presentation and caption.

One commenter wrote: “Just a spoonful of slop won’t help the medicine go down. Instead, you’ll need meds for this gastric nightmare.”

Another questioned the layout shown in the image, writing: “Three spreads but five spoons? Either she can’t count or two of them are doubled up, but that’s also s****d.”

Other users mocked the wording used in the caption.

One person commented: “Why does that caption read like a bad incantation or potion recipe? Don’t get me wrong, I love me some Charmed, but that’s just nonsense.”

Another added: “Move easily like she moves from humanitarian work to red carpets? What does that even mean??”

