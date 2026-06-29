Tick-free summer: Just two ingredients needed

For many, these small creatures are a true nightmare.

When summer arrives, countless Danes head out into nature to enjoy the weather. Forest walks become a regular part of the weekend program for many families seeking fresh air.

Unfortunately, the forest floor and tall grass hide unwelcome guests that can spoil the experience.

These small creatures patiently wait for people to pass by.

Fortunately, there are several clever methods to protect oneself before venturing into green spaces.

A very simple trick requires only a few household items.

Planeta reports this.

Small, Dangerous Bloodsuckers

Ticks are among the most feared parasites in Danish nature.

Both humans and pets risk being bitten when moving through forests, parks, and thickets.

These small mites can carry serious diseases, with Lyme disease and tick-borne encephalitis among the most prevalent.

A single bite can lead to long-lasting and serious health problems.

The parasites have developed a cunning ability to latch onto the skin without being noticed.

They secrete a special pain-relieving substance, allowing them to feed on blood for many hours.

Precisely this lack of pain makes it incredibly difficult to detect ticks in time.

Therefore, thorough prevention is absolutely crucial before embarking on longer trips into nature.

The Clever Trick

Fortunately, one can create an invisible shield against ticks using specific scents that these small bloodsuckers deeply detest.

An effective tip is to drip a little essential oil onto a cotton pad.

Oil favorites such as lavender, eucalyptus, clove, or tea tree oil work excellently for this purpose.

Then, simply place the cotton pad in the pocket of your jacket, sweater, or trousers.

The strong scent from the oil will act as a barrier, causing ticks to move away instead of crawling up.

In addition to scents, there are also physical methods to keep them away.

A highly practical solution is to use a regular lint roller with adhesive.

The roller’s surface incredibly easily catches the small parasites from sleeves and trouser legs before they even reach the skin itself.

One can also choose to tightly wrap wide tape around ankles and wrists with the sticky side facing outwards.

The tape acts as an effective barrier, catching the creatures on their way up clothing.