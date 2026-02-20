Why your workout motivation fades, and how to fix it

Most people can quickly produce reasons to skip a workout.

But Hill says these are often surface-level explanations.

Cold, dark days in the Northern Hemisphere can drain your energy.

That burst of determination you felt on December 31 may already seem distant.

By the end of January, 28% of people have dropped at least some of their resolutions, and 13% have abandoned them entirely, according to a 2024 Pew Research Center survey.

Health goals, especially exercising more, are among the most common.

Yet good intentions often fade fast.

We know exercise is good, but we still avoid it

Research consistently shows that physical activity lowers mortality rates and cancer risk.

It boosts mental well-being and supports longevity and happiness.

So why aren’t more of us moving?

As psychologist Diana Hill asked on the podcast Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta: “Why aren’t people moving their bodies if they know exercise is good for them?”

Only about a quarter of people are doing enough.

The excuses sound familiar

“I don’t have enough time.”

“I’m on my feet all day.”

“There’s a lot of inner barriers, psychological barriers to moving our bodies,” she said.

How your brain talks you out of moving

In her book, “I Know I Should Exercise, But…: 44 Reasons We Don’t Move and How To Get Over Them,” coauthored with biomechanist Katy Bowman, Hill unpacks common mental traps.

The brain prefers comfort and efficiency.

It nudges you toward the couch, not the treadmill.

Understanding that pattern is the first step toward interrupting it.

Motivation comes and goes

“Motivation is more of a wave than it is a consistent thing,” Hill said.

You might feel inspired in the morning and sign up for a class.

By afternoon, that motivation may have vanished.

Waiting to “feel like it” can keep you stuck.

Habits matter more than moods.

Tip 1: rethink how you see time

Lack of time is one of the top reasons people skip exercise.

But Hill says it’s often about perception.

“Movement has been sectioned off into leisure time,” she explained.

Many people think they must choose between working out and getting groceries.

Shift from an “either/or” mindset to a “both/and” approach.

Build movement into your day

Instead of carving out a perfect hour, look for moments to blend activity with daily life.

Carry your bags up the stairs at the airport like a farmer’s carry.

Walk around the field during your child’s baseball game instead of sitting.

Small changes make movement part of your routine, not an extra chore.

Understand time affluence

Hill points to the concept of “time affluence,” or the feeling that you have enough time.

“Our time affluence is malleable,” she said. “When we are doing things that are meaningful, we feel like we have more time.”

When movement connects to purpose, it can leave you feeling less rushed, not more.

Tip 2: find your personal why

Generic health advice may not inspire you.

“It has to be individualized and personalized to you,” Hill said.

Her 77-year-old neighbor jogs daily after having a heart attack in his late 60s.

For Hill, motivation came from her 13-year-old son.

When he invited her on a school bike trip, fear almost stopped her.

“It was this moment where, wow, I’ve written a book on movement, and I’m unwilling to move my body because it’s too scary,” she said.

Growth happens outside your comfort zone

Hill chose to go on the bike trip.

Learning from her son strengthened their bond and built her confidence.

“I’m also learning about myself of how to be taught something, how to do something that’s outside of my comfort zone in the service of something I care about,” she said.

Sometimes the strongest motivation is connection.

Tip 3: shape your environment

Your home setup can push you toward movement, or toward the couch.

Hill’s TV room includes a basketball hoop and hanging rings instead of a sofa.

That may not be practical for everyone, but simple cues work.

Leave your sneakers by the door.

Keep equipment visible.

Reduce the friction between you and activity.

Exercise also increases dopamine and serotonin, reinforcing the habit with positive feelings.

Tip 4: practice self-compassion

Many people struggle with body image or insecurity.

Harsh self-criticism rarely helps.

Imagine speaking to yourself as you would to a loved one.

“When you’re self-compassionate, you’re kind, you are mindful. You turn your attention back to just what is happening right now,” Hill said.

“Many of us feel like we’re not normal, but that’s because there is no normal.”

Tip 5: start small and build

Make goals manageable enough to achieve daily.

Instead of promising 10 minutes outside, start with two.

Hill stretches or walks during 10-minute breaks between clients.

Six short sessions can add up to a full hour of movement.

“If you want a motivation that’s sustained over the long run, make it a big motivation that’s bigger than just you,” she said.

When exercise connects to who you want to be and how you want to contribute, it becomes more than a task, it becomes part of your identity.