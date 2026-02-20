Trump faces awkward moment after graphic comment about Melania

President Donald Trump has again drawn attention for an unusual speech, this time during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington. The event brought together officials from multiple countries, but the president’s remarks quickly veered into unexpected territory.

Others are reading now

According to UNILAD, Trump greeted several leaders and offered comments about Paraguay’s President Santiago Peña Palacios. “[He’s a] young, handsome guy. It’s always nice to be young and handsome. Doesn’t mean we have to like you,” he said.

He then added: “I don’t like young, handsome men. Women, I like. Men, I don’t have any interest,”

Escalator incident revisited

Trump also returned to a viral moment from September at the United Nations headquarters in New York, when an escalator reportedly stopped as he and First Lady Melania Trump stepped onto it.

At the time, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called for the incident to be “investigated immediately,” UNILAD reported.

Trump now appeared to joke about it, saying he generally has a good relationship with the UN, aside from technical issues during his appearances.

Also read

“I’ve had a good relationship [with the UN] other than when, at my last speech, they did turn off my teleprompter,” he said.

He then described the escalator moment: “First I had an escalator that stopped. You know that it’s going up. Boom. It’s lucky that my movie star first lady in front of me because I put my hand on a certain part of her body and I was able to stop my fall.”

UNILAD said Trump added that Melania was “right in the proper location for me.”

Differing accounts

Trump’s team previously suggested the escalator stoppage may have been deliberate. However, the UN said the abrupt halt was likely caused by a safety mechanism, potentially triggered by a videographer standing behind the couple, according to BBC News.

The speech has prompted renewed scrutiny of Trump’s off-script remarks, which frequently become a talking point beyond the formal purpose of such events.

Also read

Sources: UNILAD, BBC News