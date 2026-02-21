Your morning coffee may be good for your brain

The findings offer reassurance to millions who start their mornings with a hot drink in hand.

You don’t have to ditch your daily caffeine habit to protect your brain.

New research suggests that caffeinated coffee and tea could actually support long-term cognitive health.

Even a couple of cups a day may make a difference as you age.

The sweet spot: two to three cups

The biggest benefits appeared among people who drank moderate amounts.

Two to three cups of coffee a day, or one to two cups of tea, were linked to the strongest results.

The study was published Monday in JAMA.

Moderation, not excess, seemed to matter most.

Lower dementia risk in midlife drinkers

Midlife coffee drinkers had about an 18% lower chance of developing dementia later on.

Tea drinkers saw a 14% lower risk, according to senior author Dr. Daniel Wang.

Wang is an assistant professor of nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

The numbers point to a meaningful association between caffeine and brain health.

Decaf didn’t show the same effect

Interestingly, the benefits did not extend to decaffeinated options.

Researchers did not observe the same protective link in people who chose decaf coffee or tea.

That difference raises questions about what role caffeine itself may play.

The study analyzed data from more than 130,000 participants.

Backed by long-term health studies

The research drew on two major projects: the Nurses’ Health Study and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study.

Both have tracked participants for decades and regularly assessed diet and lifestyle habits.

That long-term data adds weight to the findings.

Still, experts caution that the study was observational.

Association doesn’t mean cause

Because the research was observational, it shows a link but not direct cause and effect.

Other factors could explain why coffee and tea drinkers fared better.

For example, coffee drinkers may have healthier diets or higher socioeconomic status.

They might even pair their morning cup with habits like doing a crossword puzzle.

No need to start pouring more

The key message is not to suddenly increase your caffeine intake.

“More is not necessarily better,” said Dr. Sara Mahdavi, adjunct professor in the department of nutritional sciences at the University of Toronto.

“No one should start drinking coffee solely for brain protection.”

Experts say the evidence isn’t strong enough to recommend changing your routine.

Some people should be cautious

Caffeine isn’t harmless for everyone.

People with anxiety, insomnia or heart rhythm conditions should be especially careful.

Those who have reacted poorly to caffeine in the past may want to limit it.

Personal health factors still matter more than any headline.

Coffee’s powerful compounds

Caffeine may not be the only helpful ingredient.

Coffee “contains caffeine along with hundreds of bioactive compounds that influence inflammation, glucose metabolism, vascular function, and oxidative stress,” Mahdavi said.

These compounds could play a role in protecting cells as we age.

Tea also contains plant-based substances linked to health benefits.

Fighting inflammation and cell damage

Coffee has been associated with lower inflammation and reduced oxidative stress.

Oxidative stress can damage cells and tissues over time.

Lower blood pressure and improved vascular function may also contribute to healthier aging.

All of these factors are tied to brain and heart health.

A boost for healthy habits

Your morning mug may do more than wake you up.

The energy boost could make it easier to exercise or stick to good nutrition.

But experts stress that coffee alone isn’t enough.

It works best as part of a broader healthy lifestyle.

Lifestyle still matters most

“Regular physical and frequent activity, good sleep hygiene, not smoking, managing blood pressure and diabetes, staying socially engaged, and maintaining overall diet quality which should be mainly made up of whole plant-based foods … remain far more influential than any single beverage,” Mahdavi said.

“Coffee is not a substitute for well-established brain healthy behaviors,” she added.

In other words, enjoy your cup, just don’t rely on it alone.