$1 billion up in smoke: Ukrainian drone strikes destroy 15 Russian aircraft in 2025

This comes on top of a reported $4 billion loss in destroyed air defense systems.

Ukraine’s domestic security agency has released new details about a covert campaign it says targeted Russia’s military aviation far from the front lines. The disclosure comes amid continued long-range strikes and information warfare between the two countries.

Officials framed the operation as part of a broader effort to weaken Moscow’s ability to sustain air operations during the war.

Long-range operation

Ukraine’s Security Service, known as the SBU, said its special forces unit “Alpha” carried out a series of long-range drone attacks during 2025 against five Russian military airbases.

According to an official statement, the strikes resulted in the destruction of 15 aircraft. The numbers have not been independently verified.

The agency estimated the damage to Russian military infrastructure at more than $1 billion. The figures were confirmed publicly on January 28, when the SBU released video footage showing drones striking aircraft on airfields.

The SBU did not disclose the precise locations of all the targeted bases, citing operational security, but said the visual evidence confirmed the losses.

Aircraft losses detailed

According to the SBU, the destroyed aircraft included 11 fixed-wing combat planes across multiple platforms: Su-30SM, Su-34, Su-27, Su-24, and MiG-31 models. These aircraft are used by Russia for air superiority, ground attack, and interception missions.

The agency also reported the loss of three helicopters, identified as Mi-8, Mi-26, and Mi-28 variants, alongside one An-26 transport aircraft.

In addition to aircraft losses, the SBU said the drone strikes caused secondary explosions that destroyed ammunition depots and fuel storage facilities at the affected airbases.

Broader air war

Ukrainian officials described the aircraft losses as a significant blow to Russia’s operational aviation fleet, affecting both combat and logistical capabilities.

The disclosure follows an earlier statement from the SBU on January 19, which said the same Alpha unit had destroyed or disabled Russian air defense systems valued at about $4 billion during 2025. Those systems included S-300, S-350, and S-400 launchers, as well as advanced radar platforms such as Nebo-M, Podlet, and Protivnik-GE.

Sources: Security Service of Ukraine, United24Media