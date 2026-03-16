North Korea claims 99.99% Voter turnout in parliamentary elections

North Korea says nearly all eligible voters took part in the country’s latest parliamentary elections. The vote, held on Sunday, selected delegates to the Supreme People’s Assembly, the country’s legislature.

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The assembly largely serves to approve decisions already made by the government and the ruling party, reports Digi24.ro.

Near-total turnout

The Central Election Commission announced that 99.99% of registered voters participated in the election, according to the state-run KCNA news agency.

North Koreans voted to elect members of the Supreme People’s Assembly, the country’s legislative body.

The announcement follows the ruling Workers’ Party congress, a major political event held every five years with extensive state ceremonies, AFP reported via Agerpres and cited by Digi24.ro.

Kim votes at mine

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un cast his ballot at a coal mine in the Sunchon region, located north of the capital.

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According to KCNA, Kim also delivered remarks to workers at the site and posed for photographs with miners during the visit.

State media frequently highlight such appearances as part of the country’s tightly controlled political messaging.

Assembly role

The Supreme People’s Assembly formally functions as North Korea’s parliament.

However, analysts say the body primarily endorses policies and decisions already determined by the country’s leadership.

The assembly typically meets to approve laws, budgets and state appointments.

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Possible leadership move

Observers will be watching the upcoming session of the assembly for potential changes to North Korea’s leadership structure.

Analysts are particularly interested in whether Kim Jong Un could be formally named president.

The title was historically associated with Kim Il-sung, the country’s founder and Kim Jong Un’s grandfather.

Sources: Digi24.ro, KCNA, AFP, Agerpres