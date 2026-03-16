Reports of African fighters in Russia’s army raise alarm in Kenya

Concerns are growing in Africa over reports that citizens from several countries are being recruited to fight for Russia in the war against Ukraine. Kenyan authorities say they will raise the issue directly with Moscow after families reported relatives ending up on the front lines.

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The development has sparked diplomatic questions and calls for clarification about how African nationals are being drawn into the conflict, reports o2.pl

Kenya seeks answers

Kenya’s Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi said he plans to address the issue during an upcoming visit to Russia later this week, according to reporting by Reuters cited by Polish outlet o2.pl.

Mudavadi said he intends to ask Russian officials about the recruitment of Kenyan citizens into the Russian army.

Families demand action

Pressure on the Kenyan government has been increasing as families report that relatives have become involved in the fighting.

According to Reuters, some families say their relatives were recruited and later found themselves deployed on the front line in Ukraine.

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They are urging the government to intervene and help bring the individuals home.

Recruitment concerns

Ukrainian officials believe more than 1,700 citizens from African countries may already be involved in the war on Russia’s side.

Some analysts suggest the true number could be significantly higher.

Many recruits are reportedly approached by intermediaries offering what appear to be civilian jobs or educational opportunities before they are sent to Russia.

Diplomatic focus

Kenyan officials say they plan to seek explanations from Moscow about how their citizens are being recruited and deployed.

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The issue highlights growing international concern about the role of foreign fighters in the war and the methods used to attract them.

Sources: o2.pl, Reuters