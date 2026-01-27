10 people injured as piranhas attack in rare frenzy

A calm riverside escape turned into chaos when holidaymakers went in for a dip.

Within moments, people were rushing out of the water, clutching bleeding feet.

Local officials have now stepped in as questions grow about what triggered the incident.

River panic spreads

The Mirror reported that at least 10 people were injured after piranhas attacked swimmers in the Paraguacu River in the municipality of Iacu, in Brazil’s northeastern state of Bahia.

Photos shared after the incident showed victims with blood-soaked bandages on their feet and ankles. The area is popular with visitors looking to cool off during hot weather.

Following the attacks, town hall officials said the stretch of river would be closed to swimmers and warning signs would be installed.

Closures and warnings

Local authorities also announced a technical study to better understand why attacks are occurring in the area, The Mirror reported.

A kiosk operating by the riverside described helping those hurt as the situation unfolded.

“When the first incidents involving attacks on bathers started occurring we assisted them and directed them to the nearest health centre. We also informed all the customers who were under parasols we had hired or in the water about the dangers of remaining in the river. We closed up early due to what happened,” it said and continued:

“We are happy to help out wherever we can and we are going to temporarily suspend the sunshade service we were providing until there’s further clarity on what is causing these attacks.”

Why it happened

An environmental specialist told a local TV station it is common to find piranhas in the Paraguacu River, but attacks on humans are rare and could be linked to high temperatures stressing the fish, according to The Mirror.

The report said up to 2,000 people visit the spot during weekends and holidays, raising the risk of encounters when conditions change.

The Mirror also noted other recent piranha incidents in Brazil, including a case last year in which a baby was among those bitten at a resort.

The Paraguacu River runs around 310 miles from the Chapada Diamantina highlands to the Baia de Todos os Santos.

It is the largest river entirely within Bahia.

