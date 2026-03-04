101 feared missing after Irani military vessel sinks off Sri Lanka

The cause is unknown, but sources tell Reuters, that the ship might have been hit by a submarine.

Rescue teams are searching the waters off Sri Lanka after an Iranian military vessel sank in the Indian Ocean, Reuters reports.

Sri Lanka’s foreign minister Vijitha Herath told parliament that the vessel, identified as IRIS Dena, had sunk off the country’s coast.

According to Sri Lankan naval authorities, 32 people who were aboard the ship were rescued and taken to hospital after the incident.

The injured survivors are currently receiving treatment at a state-run hospital in the southern port city of Galle.

Unknown cause

Reuters cites a navy spokesperson for saying the navy responded after receiving a distress signal from the Iranian vessel and quickly began a search and rescue mission with support from the Sri Lankan air force.

Sources within Sri Lanka’s navy and defence ministry told reporters the ship may have been attacked by a submarine.

Those same sources said at least 101 people were believed to be missing following the incident.

However, a Sri Lankan navy spokesman rejected that figure and said the cause of the sinking had not yet been confirmed.

Sources: Reuters, Sri Lankan Navy, Sri Lankan Parliament