Could Iran retaliate with attacks on US soil? Intelligence report raises concerns

A U.S. intelligence assessment warns that Iran and its allied groups could carry out attacks against American targets following the reported killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Others are reading now

According to a Department of Homeland Security report reviewed by Reuters, officials believe retaliatory actions are possible, though a large-scale physical attack inside the United States is considered unlikely, Reuters reports.

Intelligence warning

The threat assessment, dated February 28 and produced by the DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis, said Iran and its proxies “probably” pose a risk of targeted attacks on U.S. soil.

The report noted that retaliation could escalate if confirmation of Khamenei’s death continues to circulate.

“Although a large-scale physical attack is unlikely, Iran and its proxies probably pose a persistent threat of targeted attacks in the Homeland,” the assessment said.

Cyber threats expected

The report said the most immediate concern involves cyber activity rather than direct military action.

Also read

Iran-aligned “hacktivists” could launch low-level attacks against U.S. networks, including website defacements or distributed denial-of-service attacks.

Officials warned that calls for retaliation could increase in the coming days.

Government response

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said federal agencies are closely monitoring the situation.

“I am in direct coordination with our federal intelligence and law enforcement partners as we continue to closely monitor and thwart any potential threats to the homeland,” Noem said in a statement.

Iran confirmed on Sunday that Khamenei had died following strikes announced by Israel and U.S. President Donald Trump a day earlier.

Also read

Regional escalation

The conflict widened on Monday as Israel launched attacks in Lebanon following strikes from Hezbollah.

At the same time, Iran continued missile and drone attacks on Gulf states that host U.S. military bases, according to Reuters.

The intelligence report also said Iran would likely continue targeting U.S. and allied interests across the Middle East.

Texas investigation

Meanwhile, authorities in Austin, Texas are investigating a shooting at a bar on Sunday that killed at least two people.

Officials said it was too early to determine whether the attack was connected to the conflict with Iran.

Also read

A photo obtained by Reuters showed the suspected gunman wearing a shirt displaying the Iranian flag and the word “IRAN,” along with a sweatshirt that read “Property of Allah,” according to a U.S. law enforcement official.

Sources: Reuters, U.S. Department of Homeland Security