14-year-old charged after stabbing two Russian nuclear scientists, says Putin told him to do it

Russian teen arrested after stabbing defence scientists in Moscow.

A 14-year-old schoolboy has been arrested in Moscow after allegedly attacking two senior scientists linked to Russia’s defence industry.

The incident, which reportedly took place outside a secretive research institute, has drawn attention after claims the suspects believed they were acting on orders from Russian intelligence.

According to reports from Russian Telegram channel VChK-OGPU, the attack targeted two researchers connected to advanced weapons development.

Attack outside institute

The stabbing reportedly happened on March 3 near the entrance of the Polus Research Institute in southwest Moscow.

Investigators say the teenage suspect allegedly attacked two scientists with a knife while an 18-year-old accomplice filmed the assault on a phone.

The victims were identified as 70-year-old defence scientists Vladimir Simakov and Alexander Lobintsov.

The Polus institute develops laser and optoelectronic technology used in Russian weapons systems, including missile guidance, drones and targeting equipment.

Scientists injured

Simakov reportedly suffered the most serious injuries, including stab wounds to the neck, chest and shoulder.

He was taken to hospital in serious condition following the attack.

Lobintsov managed to defend himself with his briefcase and escaped with a cut to his hand, according to reports.

The alleged accomplice was identified as Filipp Karapetyan, an 18-year-old student at Moscow’s Financial University.

Suspects’ claims

Russian investigators say the two suspects believed they were taking part in a secret mission ordered by Russian intelligence services.

According to reports cited by Russian outlets, the teenagers allegedly told their parents they had been promised one million roubles and a “personal reward from Vladimir Putin” if the operation succeeded.

Authorities have charged the 14-year-old with attempted murder of two people committed by a group for mercenary motives.

Information blackout

The incident has reportedly been largely absent from Russian state media coverage.

Reports claim security services quickly sealed off the area after the attack and warned staff not to discuss what happened.

The Polus institute, part of the Rostec defence conglomerate, develops guidance systems and targeting technology used in missiles, tanks and drones.

Sources also told VChK-OGPU that a separate incident involving a suspected explosive device near the home of a nuclear weapons scientist in Moscow was discovered days earlier.

Sources: VChK-OGPU Telegram channel, Russian investigative reports, Express