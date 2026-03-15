180 animals saved from Russian fire – Ukrainian couple hailed as heroes

As fighting intensifies near Ukraine’s eastern front line, some residents are risking their lives not only to save people but also animals left behind by war. One volunteer couple managed to evacuate dozens of injured and abandoned pets from the embattled city of Kostyantynivka.

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The rescue was documented in a video report by The New Voice of Ukraine (NV), which followed volunteer Alyona Ovcharenko and her husband during the evacuation.

Despite the constant threat of Russian drone strikes, the pair transported animals out of the city as the front line moved closer.

Rescue under fire

According to Ovcharenko, many of the animals in her shelter had been injured during the war or suffered from health problems.

“There were dogs that were wounded, concussed, and with epilepsy. The guys brought in very different animals,” she said.

Before Russia’s full-scale invasion, the volunteer cared for about 20 animals. As the conflict intensified, however, abandoned pets quickly filled the shelter.

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In the evacuation operation, the couple managed to move 64 dogs and 117 cats out of the danger zone.

New shelter home

The animals were relocated to a house the couple purchased in Balakliia, where there is more space and a quieter environment.

According to the report, the couple transported not only the animals but also dismantled enclosures, doghouses and even flooring from the former “cat house” in Kostyantynivka.

They now handle all care for the animals themselves.

Ongoing needs

Ovcharenko said the shelter continues to require support, particularly for heating, food and veterinary medicine.

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Even during the war, some of the rescued animals have managed to find new homes.

The volunteer says she hopes more people will help support the shelter so the animals can continue to receive care.

Sources: The New Voice of Ukraine (NV)