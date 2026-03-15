Number of prenups in Russia increased five-fold in three years – But not because of the war

More couples in Russia are turning to prenuptial agreements before marriage, reflecting growing concerns about potential legal battles over property and assets if relationships break down.

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Recent data shows a sharp rise in such contracts, with lawyers saying many people want to avoid the complicated disputes often seen in high-profile celebrity divorces.

According to reports cited by Mash, the number of prenuptial agreements signed in Russia has increased fivefold over the past three years.

Celebrity divorces influence trend

Lawyers say public breakups among well-known Russian figures have played a role in changing attitudes toward marriage contracts.

Several widely discussed splits involved celebrities such as filmmaker Fyodor Bondarchuk and actress Paulina Andreeva, actor Mark Bogatyrev and Tatyana Arntgolts, and television host Dmitry Dibrov and Polina Dibrova.

Other reported separations include Andrey Merzlikin and Anna Osokina, singer Yaroslav Dronov, known as Shaman, and Elena Martynova, as well as rapper Dzhigan and influencer Oksana Samoylova.

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These cases often attract significant media attention because of disputes over property and finances.

Sharp rise in contracts

While the number of couples registering marriages grew only modestly in 2025, the use of prenuptial agreements expanded rapidly.

According to the report, marriages registered at civil registry offices increased by about 5 percent last year.

In contrast, the number of marriage contracts jumped by around 235 percent, reaching roughly 146,000 agreements.

Legal caution

Family lawyers say the trend reflects a desire to avoid lengthy legal disputes over shared assets.

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According to legal experts cited in the report, couples increasingly prefer to settle financial matters in advance rather than risk court battles later over property, possessions or even pets.

At the same time, notaries are reportedly seeing more cases involving suspected fraud. The number of refusals to certify documents has increased by about two and a half times.

Sources: Mash