2 days, 6 targets, at least $120 million up in smoke: Ukraine strikes Russian targets once again

The strikes allegedly hit in both Ukrainian occupied and Russian territory.

Ukraine continues its campaign of targeting Russian miliary positions and economical infrastructure.

According to the Ukrainan government-run platform, United24Media, Ukraine had 371 confirmed hit on Russian soil in 2025 with more than half of the hits targeting oil and gas revenue.

And now, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has released a report regarding their last couple of days of operations – and if the reports are true, it has been a busy 48 hours for the SBU.

And some costly ones for the Russian military.

6 strikes in 2 days

According to a Feb. 18 update from Ukraine’s General Staff released on Telegram, six Russian military positions were struck in two days, including overnight operations in areas under Russian control.

Among the targets were a cluster of Russian drones near the village of Trudove and a drone workshop in Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff reported.

Kyiv also said it attacked a Russian communications center in Staromlynivka and a buildup of military hardware in the city of Donetsk.

Expanding target list

The General Staff confirmed that a strike carried out on Feb. 17 near Mariupol destroyed a launcher for the S-300VM anti-aircraft missile system, known as the Antey-2500.

The system is designed to intercept short- and medium-range ballistic missiles as well as cruise missiles. Ukrainian officials estimated the launcher’s value at no less than $120 million.

Additional operations on Feb. 17 targeted drone command centers in Salne, located in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, and in Rodynske in occupied Donetsk Oblast.

The information has not been independently verified, and the Kremlin has not said anything about the alleged strikes.

Sources: Ukraine’s General Staff; Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), The Kyiv Independent, United24Media, Defence Express