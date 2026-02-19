Could Witkoff be pushed out of Ukraine talks? Senators alarmed by Russian offer claims

Steve Witkoff, a longtime real estate investor and close ally of President Donald Trump, has become one of the administration’s key figures in negotiations with Moscow.

A former business associate of the president with deep ties inside Trump’s political circle, Witkoff has taken on a central diplomatic role despite lacking a traditional foreign policy background.

His direct engagement with senior Russian officials has drawn increasing attention in Washington, particularly as U.S.-mediated talks over Ukraine continue.

Congress treads carefully

Speaking in Odesa on Feb. 18, Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen said Congress is not currently seeking to remove Witkoff from the peace process.

“I don’t think there’s an inclination on the part of Congress now to remove him from the peace process. That’s the president’s prerogative,” she said in response to a question from the Kyiv Independent.

Shaheen added that recent rounds of negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and the United States appeared to show incremental progress. “Hopefully they will continue to bear some fruit,” she said.

Deal controversy grows

Witkoff has worked closely with Kirill Dmitriev, a senior Russian economic negotiator, on a 28-point peace proposal drafted in November 2025. Ukrainian officials previously said the document reflected Moscow’s maximalist demands, although it was later revised.

Political tensions rose again after Russia appeared to confirm on Feb. 13 the existence of a broader economic initiative sometimes referred to as the “Dmitriev package.”

While no evidence has emerged of personal financial gain, speculation has circulated in political circles about whether such proposals could create conflicts of interest.

‘A lot of chatter’

Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse acknowledged what he described as “a lot of chatter” suggesting Russia may have floated private business deals to Witkoff, Jared Kushner, or members of the Trump family.

“If that proves to be true, obviously that is horrifying misconduct on their part,” Whitehouse said, adding that the matter would warrant investigation.

He also emphasized that Congress would review any final peace agreement to ensure Ukraine’s sovereignty is protected.

Focus on Moscow

Other senators argued that attention should remain on Russia’s intentions. Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said the central obstacle remains unchanged.

“I just want to come back to the fundamental dynamic here. Vladimir Putin has no interest in peace right now,” he said. “America needs to bolster the strength of Ukraine.”

For now, Witkoff remains involved in negotiations, including during the latest round of talks on Feb. 18. Lawmakers have not moved to sideline him, but their cautious tone suggests scrutiny of his role is unlikely to disappear.

Souces: Kyiv Independent.