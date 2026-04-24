20,000 teddy bears set up outside the US Capitol with clear message to lawmakers

The display tried to call upon US lawmakers to not forget what is going on in Ukraine.

A striking display unfolded in the heart of Washington on Thursday, drawing attention from passersby and policymakers alike.

Beneath clear skies on the National Mall, a powerful visual message confronted visitors with the human cost of war.

Thousands of small teddy bears were arranged across the lawn between the U.S. Capitol and the Washington Monument. Together, they spelled out a message: “Putin abducted 20,000 Ukrainian children. Bring kids back.”

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Taken from their homes

Organizers said each toy symbolized a child allegedly taken by Russian forces since the invasion began.

According to the Ukrainian Embassy, around 20,000 children are believed to have been removed from their homes.

Russia has consistently rejected these claims, maintaining that its forces have evacuated children for their safety and worked to reunite them with families when possible.

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Bipartisan voices

U.S. lawmakers from both parties joined Ukrainian Ambassador Olga Stefanishyna at the event, underscoring rare bipartisan alignment on the issue. Among them were Republican Representative Michael McCaul and Democratic Senators Amy Klobuchar and Richard Blumenthal.

ABC News cited Stefanishyna for urged continued political focus, saying, “We urge our colleagues from the Senate and Congress not to forget, to keep this wheel running.”

McCaul warned that the true number of missing children could be higher and called for decisive action. “History will judge us by how we respond,” he said.

Arrest warrant on Putin

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and the Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova.

“Based on the Prosecution’s applications of 22 February 2023, that there are reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect bears responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population and that of unlawful transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, in prejudice of Ukrainian children,” the ICC wrote in a statement at the time.

Sources: ABC News, Reuters, Ukrinform, Ukrainian Embassy on Facebook, ICC